Amit Shah announces fencing to be built on Myanmar border: Here's why
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday that a fencing will be built on Myanmar border. He was speaking in Assam.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday India's border with Myanmar will be protected like border with Bangladesh. He was speaking in Assam at passing out parade of state police commandos. His statement came as hundreds of Myanmar soldiers reportedly crossed the border into India to flee an advance by armed insurgents fighting the country's junta.