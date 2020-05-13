NEW DELHI : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of local products and local manufacturing for a self-reliant India, home minister Amit Shah today appealed people to use products made in India and ordered all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens to sell only indigenous products.

"I also appeal to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same. If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the democracy of the country can become self-sufficient in five years," Shah said on Twitter.

He asked people to make the country self-reliant and use local products (products made in India) which to pave the way for India to lead the world in the times to come.

In this direction, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all CAPF canteens will now sell only indigenous products across the country from next month. "With this, 50 lakh families of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenously," Shah said.

The CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles -- canteens together sell products worth about ₹2,800 crore annually.

In his address to the nation last night, PM Modi had called for a self-reliant India campaign and underscored that local capabilities met our demands during the coronavirus crisis. "In times of crisis, this Local has fulfilled our demand, this Local has saved us. Local is not just the need, it is our responsibility also. Time has taught us that we must make the Local as a mantra of our life. The global brands you feel today were sometimes also very local like this," he had said.

