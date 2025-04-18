Amit Shah appeals to hiding Naxalites to lay down arms as 22 arrested, 33 surrender in Chhattisgarh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to Naxalites to lay down arms and join the mainstream after 22 Naxals, including nine women, were arrested, and 33 others surrendered, on Friday.

First, 22 cadres, including nine women, turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF). Later, 11 others, including two women, surrendered before police officials.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said that the Cobra commandos and Chhattisgarh Police arrested 22 notorious Naxalites with modern weapons and explosive materials in various operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

He added that 11 Naxalites have also surrendered in Badesetti Panchayat of Sukma, due to which this panchayat has become completely Naxal-free.

"I appeal to the hiding Naxalites to lay down their arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream by adopting the surrender policy of the Modi government. We are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before 31 March 2026," Shah wrote on 'X'.

In another post, Shah added, "Also, 22 other naxalites surrendered in Sukma (Chhattisgarh), taking the total number to 33. I congratulate the security force personnel and the Chhattisgarh Police for this success towards the Naxal-free India campaign"

Earlier in the day, Sukma SP Kiran Gangaram Chavan said that the surrendered Naxalites would receive all benefits under the government's surrender policy.

Of the 33 surrendered Naxalites, 17 of them were carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹49 lakh.

The surrendered cadres cited disappointment with "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and atrocities on local tribals, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

The official said they were also impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages, and the new surrender and rehabilitation policy.

As many as 22 surrendered Naxalites were active in the Maad (Chhattisgarh) and Nuapada (Odisha) divisions of Maoists, he said.