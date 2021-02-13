OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amit Shah approves over 3Kcr assistance for 5 states hit by natural disasters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Amit Shah approves over 3Kcr assistance for 5 states hit by natural disasters

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 01:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • AP will get 280.78 crore and Bihar 1,255.27 crore for floods during the SW monsoon.
  • Tamil Nadu will get 63.14 crore for cyclone Nivar and 223.77 crore for cyclone Burevi. Puducherry will get 9.91 crore Nivar

Four states that were hit by natural disasters in 2020 -Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry - will get about 3,000 crore central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, will receive 1,280.18 crore for pest attack during Kharif season.

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved around 3,113 crore to five states.

As per the official release:

Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 280.78 crore for floods during the southwest monsoon

Bihar - 1,255.27 crore for floods during the southwest monsoon

Tamil Nadu - 63.14 crore for Cyclone ‘Nivar -2020’ and 223.77 crore for Cyclone ‘Burevi-2020’. Total 286.91 crore

Union Territory of Puducherry: 9.91 crore for cyclone ‘Nivar -2020’

Madhya Pradesh - 1,280.18 crore for pest attack during Kharif-2020

The central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipts of memorandum from the affected state governments.

While approving the additional central assistance, the home minister said the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh who braved these natural disasters.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date the central government has released 19,036.43 crore to 28 states from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and 4,409.71 crore to 11 states from NDRMF, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)


