Amit Shah approves over 3Kcr assistance for 5 states hit by natural disasters

Amit Shah approves over ₹3Kcr assistance for 5 states hit by natural disasters1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 01:03 PM IST
- AP will get ₹280.78 crore and Bihar ₹1,255.27 crore for floods during the SW monsoon.
- Tamil Nadu will get ₹63.14 crore for cyclone Nivar and ₹223.77 crore for cyclone Burevi. Puducherry will get ₹9.91 crore Nivar
Four states that were hit by natural disasters in 2020 -Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry - will get about ₹3,000 crore central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, will receive ₹1,280.18 crore for pest attack during Kharif season.
A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved around ₹3,113 crore to five states.
Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man of India', creating fake narratives on issues: FM Sitharaman1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
A crypto kid had a $23,000-a-month condo. Then the Feds came6 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Ready to spend more on rural jobs; reforms will continue: Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Second round of Covid vaccine booster shot in India starts today: 10 things to know2 min read . 12:55 PM IST
As per the official release:
Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 280.78 crore for floods during the southwest monsoon
Bihar - ₹1,255.27 crore for floods during the southwest monsoon
Tamil Nadu - ₹63.14 crore for Cyclone ‘Nivar -2020’ and ₹223.77 crore for Cyclone ‘Burevi-2020’. Total ₹286.91 crore
Union Territory of Puducherry: ₹9.91 crore for cyclone ‘Nivar -2020’
Madhya Pradesh - ₹1,280.18 crore for pest attack during Kharif-2020
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets costlier yet again. Check the latest prices1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Covishield vaccine: Govt is buying each dose for ₹210 from SII1 min read . 07:21 AM IST
The central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipts of memorandum from the affected state governments.
While approving the additional central assistance, the home minister said the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh who braved these natural disasters.
In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date the central government has released ₹19,036.43 crore to 28 states from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and ₹4,409.71 crore to 11 states from NDRMF, the statement said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.