Amit Shah approves release of 488 crore to UP, Punjab and Goa under SDMF

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the release of Rs. 488.00 crore as Central share of the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to the three States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa for the year 2021-22, for undertaking mitigation activities as per guidelines issued by the central government, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

