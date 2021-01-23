Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 241 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Shah, on January 24, will hold two public meetings in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati in the early hours of Saturday.
Shah, on January 24, will hold two public meetings in Assam, which is scheduled to go to the polls later this year. In Assam's Kokrajhar, he will hold a meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).
Later, he will address a public meeting organised by the BJP in Nalbari.
BJP Vice President and party in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Jay Panda, is currently camping in Assam and looking after the preparations for Shah's rally.
"The Home Minister will be visiting Assam for the second time in less than a month. Besides government programmes, including a meeting of the Bodoland Tribal Council area, he will also be reviewing the political situation and addressing a public rally organised by BJP at Nalbari," Panda told ANI.
During Shah's last visit to Assam, several Congress MLAs joined the BJP.
The term of the 126-member Assam Assembly is ending on 31 May 2021.
