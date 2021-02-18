Subscribe
Home >News >India >Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to flag off 5th phase of BJPs' Poriborton Yatra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, to flag off 5th phase of BJPs' Poriborton Yatra

1 min read . 07:23 AM IST Staff Writer

Shah reached Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at around 12:30 am today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata for a visit to the state where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

Shah reached Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at around 12:30 am today.

During his Kolkata tour, he will visit Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Kapil Muni Ashram. Later, he will flag-off BJP's Poribortan Yatra and hold a roadshow from Kali Mandir to SBI, Kakdwip branch, and South 24 Parganas.

He is also scheduled to visit Aurobindo Bhawan in the evening. Shah had earlier arrived in the state on February 11.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020. The upcoming state elections in the state are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 Assembly seats.

