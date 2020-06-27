Subscribe
Home >News >India >Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit Covid Care facility at Radha Soami Beas
Home minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Radha Soami Beas Centre

Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal visit Covid Care facility at Radha Soami Beas

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Cases in Delhi have been rising over the last few days and currently stand at 77,204 out of which, 27,657 are active cases and 2,492 people have died

Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited 10000-bed Covid Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chhatarpur.

CM Kejriwal had earlier invited the home minister Shah to inspect the facility.

The facility has been created there to treat patients who have tested positive for covid-19 and home isolation is not the option for them.

Around 2,000 beds are also being made operational at the Sardar Patel Covid-19 care centre. The operation of this centre, including availability of adequate medical personnel, has been entrusted to the central armed police forces, led by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

While the Delhi government has been providing all administrative support, the Radha Soami Beas, the campus, housing and other infrastructure as well as food. The centre's bed capacity may rise to 10,200. It will be the largest Covid-19 care facility in India.

More than 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces have been deployed at the facility. An additional 1,000 paramedical, assistant and security staff have also been posted there.

The centre will have two segments - Covid care centre, where asymptomatic cases will be treated, and the dedicated Covid health care

With inputs from Agencies

