'Matter of joy': Amit Shah after signing peace accord with ULFA; Biswa Sarma hails 'end' of tribal militancy in Assam
The peace pact with ULFA, which is expected to end decades-old insurgency in Assam, comes after 12 years of unconditional negotiations between the ULFA faction, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, and the government
The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)'s pro-talks faction on Friday has signed a peace accord with the central and Assam governments agreeing to shun violence and join the mainstream.
