Amit Shah hits back at Congress over Prajwal Revanna sex video case, says 'I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi...'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned Congress' inaction in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal under their rule in Karnataka. Shah also targeted Priyanka Gandhi asking whose government is in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed the Congress for not taking action in the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case despite the party's government in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Shah said that the party stands with 'matrushakti' and 'narishakti' in the country, and such incidents cannot be tolerated.