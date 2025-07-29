Amit Shah blasts Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram in his Lok Sabha address: ‘Pakistan a mistake committed by Congress’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah blasted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 28. He was speaking about Operation Mahadev, where three terrorists linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, were killed by the Indian Army.

“Pakistan is the root of all terrorism, and Pakistan is a mistake committed by the Congress. Had they rejected partition, it would not be there,” Amit Shah said.

He further claimed, “Between 2005 and 11, there were 27 terrorists attacks. What did Congress government do? … they just sent dossiers to Pakistan.”

Amit Shah attacks Congress: ‘Who will take responsibility?’ Lashing out further at the Opposition, Amit Shah asked, “Yes, it is our responsibility, but when you (Congress) were in power, a lot of attacks happened… who will take responsibility for that?”

He also accused the Opposition of “shielding” Pakistan, adding, “What hurt us was former Home Minister P Chidambaram questioning the Pakistani link of the terrorists. Why are you shielding Pakistan? India’s ex-home minister is asking for proof. They could have directly asked me, or the media. It was everywhere… you all will not be spared.”

Amit Shah recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee's POTA, says Congress ‘objected’ Further, the minister also criticised the Congress for objecting to the 2002 NDA government's Prevention of Terrorism Act. “In 2002, Atalji's NDA government had brought POTA. Who objected to POTA then? It was the Congress party... After coming to power in 2004, the Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh government scrapped the POTA law... For whose benefit did Congress scrap POTA?” Amit Shah asked.

He also blamed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the situation in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), stating, “...Yesterday, they (Congress) were raising questions about why there was no war... Today, PoK exists only because of Jawaharlal Nehru... In 1960, they gave 80 per cent of the Indus waters to Pakistan... In 1971, during the Shimla Agreement, they (Congress) forgot to ask about PoK. If they had taken PoK then, we would not have to carry out attacks on camps there now…”

Amit Shah in Parliament: ‘Enough proof 3 terrorists slain in Operation Mahadev were Pakistani’ Amit Shah further informed the Lok Sabha that there was enough proof that the three terrorists slain in Operation Mahadev were from Pakistan, adding that even chocolates found with them were made in Islamabad.

“We have confirmed the terrorists’ Pakistani links. We have Pakistan’s voter list. What will you get by saving Pakistan? Who are you trying to save? I want to tell him we have the proof that all three terrorists were from Pakistan. All their rifles, and even the chocolates we found, were made in Pakistan,” he said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah told the Parliament.