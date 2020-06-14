Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

Delhi is the third most affected state in the country with close to 40,000 cases and death toll that is nearing 1300.

Amit Shah on Sunday met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to review the situation of country’s capital.

Earlier on Sunday Amit Shah said that the Modi government will provide with 500 railway coaches to deal with the shortage of beds in the capital.

In addition, a comprehensive house to house survey will be done in Delhi in containment zones to help with contact tracing. Four IAS officers have also been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to assist in the battle against coronavirus along with two officers from the Centre.

Testing in Delhi is also set to increase and will be doubled in the next two days and in the next three days trebled from the existing number.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via