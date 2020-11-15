Amit Shah calls meeting to take stock of Covid-19 situation in Delhi today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a meeting in the evening today to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. The meeting comes as the national capital is witnessing a third wave of the novel coronavirus. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the meeting.

Delhi is witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. The national capital recorded 7,340 cases on Saturday taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519, authorities said.

Recently. the National Centre for Disease Control in a report had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

According to a report in PTI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to request for additional beds in the city's central government-run hospitals today in his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from more beds, Kejriwal may ask for further assistance, including ensuring cooperation from other states in controlling pollution which is leading to rise in coronavirus cases during the festive season.

Kejriwal on Friday said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days.





