Home >News >India >Amit Shah chairs first panel meet for commemorating 75th anniversary of independence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the first National Implementation Committee meeting on 75 years of Independence, in New Delhi

Amit Shah chairs first panel meet for commemorating 75th anniversary of independence

1 min read . 09:21 PM IST PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla among others attended the meeting

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the National Implementation Committee (NIC) for commemorating 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla among others attended the meeting.

"Chaired the first meeting of National Implementation Committee (NIC) for Commemorating 75th anniversary of India's Independence. #IndiaAt75," Shah tweeted.

The government plans to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence in 2022.

