Amit Shah chairs meeting with CMs, DCPs of states bordering Pakistan, Nepal after Operation Sindoor | Watch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meet with Chief Ministers, DCPs, Chief Secretaries of states bordering Pakistan and Nepal after Operation Sindoor which took place at midnight targetting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, ANI reported. This comes in the wake of Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, on April 22.

Who all attended the meeting held by Amit Shah? Chief ministers, chief secretaries and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar and West Bengal, besides Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh attended the meet, PTI reported citing sources.

Amit Shah on Operation Sindoor "Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots," Shah said.

Shah has ordered chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces to call back their personnel who are on leave. He assessed the internal security situation in the country and directed the top security officials to be on alert and keep a strict vigil, the report added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh met all chiefs of armed forces after India hit terror hotbeds in Pak and PoK, ANI reported citing sources.

At 10:30 am, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated the names and details of the sites targetted from 1 am to 1:30 am on the intervening night of May 6-7. The Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri mentioned that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an aim to undermine the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

