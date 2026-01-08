Amit Shah chairs security review meeting on J&K, says ops must continue in mission mode to make UT ‘terror-free’

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, January 8, chaired a meeting on security on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in New Delhi, and asserted that counter-terror operation targeting “terrorist infrastructure and terror financing should continue in mission mode” to make the Union Territory “terror-free,” news agency PTI reported.

During the meeting, Amit Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue to work in coordination to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained. He assured that all the resources will be made available in this endeavour.

The meeting was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Chief Secretary & Director General Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Heads of CAPFs and other senior officers.

In a press release, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said…the Government of India is committed to establish lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eliminate terrorism.”

“Reiterating the zero tolerance policy against terrorism, Shri Shah said that due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the terror eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled,” he said.

The home minister also :appreciates the efforts of the security agencies for strengthening security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that Counter Terror (CT) Operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued."

A day ago, on January 7, a gunfight had broken out between terrorists and security forces in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, January 7.

The officials have told news agency PTI that the encounter broke out after security forces launched a search operation, meant to establish contact with the terrorists.