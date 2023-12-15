In a speech in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cited former Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to highlight “mistakes" made by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru when Kashmir was being invaded by Pakistanis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah said in the Upper House on December 11, "I want to give a reference to Sam Manekshaw (the then Directorate of Military operations). He said at one place that when the Pakistanis were attacking Kashmir, then he was busy in discussions (don't want to name the person). Sam Manekshaw was present at a meeting in which Sardar Patel told Nehru, "Do you want Kashmir or not?" Then the decision to send the army was taken."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah questioned the "untimely" ceasefire ordered during the attack by Pakistanis, especially when "our army was winning". "Had there been no ceasefire at an appropriate time, PoK would not have been there," Shah said.

Shah said that back then, “the India Army was winning while Pakistanis were running way…(Indian authorities) should have waited two more days and the whole Pak-occupied-Kashmir would have come under the tricolor."

He also questioned as to "why was the matter taken to the UN?". Addressing members of the Rajy Sabha, Shah quoted Nehru and said Nehru himself had accepted his mistake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah quoted Nehru as saying back them: "After the experience of United Nations, I have come to the conclusions that no satisfactory results can be expected from there. I considered the ceasefire decision a good one, but we could not deal with this matter well. We should have had more thoughts on the ceasefire and taken it late. Though, these are the mistakes of the past."

"This quote is of Jawaharlal Nehru. He himself accepted his mistake, Shah said.

Shah was speaking in the Rajya Sabha on December 11 during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his address in the Upper House, the home minister reaffirmed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of the country. He said that 24 seats have been reserved in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

As many as "24 seats have been reserved in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. I am saying this again Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir is ours and no one can take it from us," Shah said.

He added, "Jahan tak tang nazariye ka sawaal hai, desh ki ek bhi inch zameen ka sawaal hai, humara nazariya tang rahega, hum dil bada nahi kar sakte. No one has the right to give away a section of our land to show off their big heart." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.