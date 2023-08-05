Amit Shah, CM Naveen Patnaik launch national highway projects in Odisha. Details here2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Bhubaneswar.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on 5 August inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Bhubaneswar. The Union Minister and CM laid the foundation stone for widening and strengthening of Moter to Banner via Ladugaon road in Kalahandi district of Bhubaneswar. Moreover, Shah also inaugurated the much awaited four-laning of Kamakshyanagar-Duburi section of National Highway-53 on EPC (Procurement and Construction).