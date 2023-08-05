Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on 5 August inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Bhubaneswar. The Union Minister and CM laid the foundation stone for widening and strengthening of Moter to Banner via Ladugaon road in Kalahandi district of Bhubaneswar. Moreover, Shah also inaugurated the much awaited four-laning of Kamakshyanagar-Duburi section of National Highway-53 on EPC (Procurement and Construction).

Other minister including Education Minister Dharmendra Minister and Odisha Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik were also present at the event

While speaking at the event, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, "This year we plan to include 6,500 km of road and construction around 300 bridges...In recent years, we have completed two airports...Odisha always believes in cooperative federalism. I thank the Govt of India for its support to the state in its development agenda..."

Shah is in Odisha for a two day visit. The programme started with a tribute to Gopinath Bordoloi on his death anniversary. “Bordoloi, who was the first chief minister of Assam, made immense contribution to keep the northeast region as an integral part of India," Shah said while addressing the event.

Shah also added that the Centre has spent ₹761 crore for four-laning the 51km national highway connecting Kamakshyanagar and Duburi. "This road will link the mineral rich Angul and Dhenkanal districts with the NH and will act as an economy booster for the region," he said.

Describing the national highways as the "fate-line" of the nation, Shah said PM Modi has always stressed on infrastructure development projects as they change the fate of a region.

"Like Odisha, people of Gujarat also worship Lord Jagannath. On August 5, 2019, Modi had taken the historic decision to scrap Article 370. On this occasion, I thank the PM on behalf of people of the country," Shah said.

He further went and congratulated the Naveen Patnaik government for naxal containment in the state. “From 2015-2019, there has been a 30% decrease in the number of naxal incidents, a 32% decrease in encounters and a 56% decrease in death of security personnel. I thank Odisha government and Naveen babu for extending cooperation to us to curb Naxalism," he said as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, the 51km-long 4-lane Kamkhyanagar and Duburi stretch has two major bridges, seven minor bridges, seven underpasses, two animal underpasses, and 1.73km long bypass. Apart from this, for the safe passage of wild animals through the stretch, a 160-metre and another 80-metre animal underpasses have also been constructed.

Later in the day, he will be holding a closed-door meeting with newly appointed state office bearers of the BJP and discuss the preparedness and strategies of the party for the next Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due in 2024.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)