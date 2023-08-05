He further went and congratulated the Naveen Patnaik government for naxal containment in the state. “From 2015-2019, there has been a 30% decrease in the number of naxal incidents, a 32% decrease in encounters and a 56% decrease in death of security personnel. I thank Odisha government and Naveen babu for extending cooperation to us to curb Naxalism," he said as quoted by ANI.