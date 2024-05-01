Amit Shah 'deepfake' video case: Delhi Police issue notice to Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur
Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur has been asked to appear at the Delhi police special cell’s office on May 2
Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a notice to Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur in a case related to a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The notice was issued under Section 91 of the CrPC, and Thakur has been asked to appear at the special cell office of Delhi Police on May 2.