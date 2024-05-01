Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a notice to Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur in a case related to a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The notice was issued under Section 91 of the CrPC, and Thakur has been asked to appear at the special cell office of Delhi Police on May 2.

The notice was issued as part of the ongoing investigation into the circulation of an alleged fake video in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against reservations.

Issued on April 29 by Inspector Naresh Malik of Delhi Police's special cell, the notice reads: “This is to state that the above-mentioned case is being investigated by the undersigned. For the purpose of investigation, you are hereby directed through this notice to provide the below mentioned details/documents/electronic gadgets to the undersigned and join the investigation on May 2, 2024, at 10.30 am at Room No 302, 3rd floor, IFSO office Special Cell Delhi Police."

Earlier in a post on X (formerly twitter), Jharkhand Congress said: “Amit Shah's election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished."

Besides Thakur, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police issued summons to 16 persons across 7 to 8 states in connection with the case, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Reddy's counsel has expressed the inability of his clients to comply with the Delhi Police summons.

After issuing the summons, the police said that it remains to be seen who joins the investigation in person and who will send their responses via email on May 1. Based on their submissions or responses, the probe will be taken forward.

