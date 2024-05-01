Amit Shah ‘deepfake’ video case: Revanth Reddy's lawyer denies sharing content, Jharkhand Congress' X handle withheld
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses the BJP of a vengeful attitude after being summoned for allegedly posting a 'deepfake' video of Home Minister Amit Shah, while police are close to identifying its creator. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur is also summoned over the 'deepfake' video.
Amit Shah ‘deepfake’ video case: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's lawyer on Wednesday denied charges that the Congress leader had shared the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In another development, the Jharkhand Congress' handle has been withheld by social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in India, in response to a legal demand in connection with the fake video.