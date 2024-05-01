Amit Shah ‘deepfake’ video case: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's lawyer on Wednesday denied charges that the Congress leader had shared the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In another development, the Jharkhand Congress' handle has been withheld by social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in India, in response to a legal demand in connection with the fake video.

A PTI report citing police officials stated that the investigators are close to identifying the creator of the deepfake video. But before reaching out to the suspect, they have to verify about others who uploaded or forwarded it.

Notices have also been served to five more people from different opposition parties for allegedly sharing the video.

Revanth Reddy, who was summoned by the Delhi Police for allegedly posting the video on X, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally in Telangana, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of adopting a vengeful attitude against him for questioning the BJP over its stand on reservations.

Reddy's lawyer appeared before the Delhi Police on Wednesday after summonses were issued against the CM and four members of the Pradesh Congress Committee for allegedly posting the video on X.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur has also been summoned by the Delhi Police on May 2 in connection with the probe, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A 'deepfake morphed video' of Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah was allegedly posted on the Jharkhand Congress' X handle.

The Delhi Police has not received any reply from X regarding reports on those IDs that shared the doctored video of Amit Shah.

Earlier this week, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

(With agency inputs)

