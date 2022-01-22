Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that delimitation has started in Jammu and Kashmir and soon elections will also be held in newly-carved Union Territory.

“I have given assurance in Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir, statehood will be given back to J&K," Shah said while releasing the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that several development works are being done in J&K.

“Record number of tourists visited J&K this year. People are receiving direct benefits from the govt scheme," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh – in August 2019. Ever since, the opposition parties including NC, PDP and Congress have been demanding restoration of statehood and elections in the UT.

The Centre, however, has maintained that let the delimitation process conclude and elections will be held thereafter. The opposition wants statehood restored before elections but the Centre has made it clear that statehood would be restored only when the situation becomes normal in J&K.

