Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union home minister Amit Shah has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for a complete medical check-up on September 12.

The home minister has been discharged from AIIMS, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Shah had addressed an event in his constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat through video conference.

On August 2, Amit Shah had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Shah was admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care and was discharged on August 30 following recovery, hospital authorities had said.

After his admission at AIIMS on September 12, the AIIMS said in a statement: "As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days".

