Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that he has tested negative for covid-19. Shah was undergoing treatment for the highly infectious disease at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Taking it to twitter, Shah said that he has been discharged from the hospital but will be following home isolation on advice of doctors.

“Today my covid-19 test report has come negative. I thank god. And, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me and my family by wishing me good health. I will be in home isolation for few days on advice of doctors," Shah tweeted.

The home minister also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital for treating him and in helping him fight coronavirus.

Shah announced his covid-19 positive status on on Twitter on August 2. “After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah had tweeted.

“Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, I request them to isolate and get themselves checked," he said.

Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal, face of the union health ministry in doing the central government's news conferences on covid-19 over the last six months as joint secretary, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the bureaucrat announced on Twitter on Friday.

“Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," he tweeted.

