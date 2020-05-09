Amit Shah dismisses reports about his ill health, says all is well

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday scotched rumours about his ill health and said he was "absolutely fine and not suffering from any disease".

"For the last several days, ‘many friends’ have spread various kinds of rumours about my health through social media. In fact, some have even tweeted praying for my death. The country is currently fighting a pandemic like covid-19 and therefore, being the country’s home minister, I have been busy with my country till late in the night and as a result did not pay attention to all this," Shah said in a statement on Twitter.

He said, over the last two days, millions of party workers and well-wishers have expressed concerns about his health so he wanted to make it clear that he was "absolutely fine and not suffering from any disease".

The Union home ministry had clarified in April that Shah was fine and was closely monitoring all developments in the country pertaining to coronavirus. Senior officials in the home ministry added that Shah had been working out of his North Block office "till late into the night".

Shah said, "When I got to know this (rumours), I left it to these people to enjoy their imagination and I therefore did not give any clarification."

"According to Hindu traditions, it is believed that rumours of this kind make a healthy person even stronger. Thus, I hope everybody will leave such useless talk and let me work and do their own work too," he said.

The Union home ministry has been busy handling the lockdown across the country and regulating movement of migrant labourers in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic.

"I express gratitude to my well-wishers and all my party men for looking out for me and enquiring about my health. I have no ill feeling towards even those who spread these rumours. Thanks to them too," Shah said.

