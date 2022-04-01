According to the Home Ministry, Shah will pay his tributes to Late Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swami on his 115th birth anniversary celebrations at Siddaganga Math at around 10.50 am. He will also attend other programmes in the state including the Foundation stone laying of the 200-bedded hospital in Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli at around 2.20 pm. He will also attend Karnataka State Cooperative Conference at around 4 pm in Bengaluru Palace.

