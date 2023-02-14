Amit Shah exudes confidence in BJP winning 2024 Lok Sabha polls - here's what he said
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also exuded confidence over BJP's victory in 2023 Assembly elections which are due in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there is ‘no competition’ for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as people are wholeheartedly moving with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
