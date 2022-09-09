Amit Shah flags off 18,000 km Freedom Biker Rally from Delhi

Bikers will be riding a distance of more than 18,000 kilometres. Ten women from India along with the four international riders of different occupations will also take part in this event.
NEW DELHI: Union minister Amit Shah on Friday flagged off Fit India Freedom Moto Ride at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, according to an official statement.
“It is a pan-India Bike Ride by 75 bikers to 75 iconic locations," it said. Bikers will be riding a distance of more than 18,000 kilometres. Ten women from India along with the four international riders of different occupations will also take part in this event.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and Members of Parliament were present at the event among others.
Speaking on the occasion, Shah said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the whole nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with fervour.
He said that the far-reaching consequences of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was seen during Har Ghar Tiranga campaign when there was a wave of patriotism in all nooks and corners of the country.