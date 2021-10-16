Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has flagged off 'Go-Go Tourist Buses' in Port Blair on 15 October.

Taking to twitter, Shah wrote, "Flagged off Go-Go tourist buses from Cellular Jail. With this bus service, tourists coming here from all over the country will be able to enjoy the cultural heritage of Port Blair by visiting attractive tourist places. This will make the travel of tourists easier and give a boost to the tourism industry."

सेल्युलर जेल से गो-गो टूरिस्ट बसों को फ्लैग ऑफ़ किया।



इस बस सेवा से देशभर से यहाँ आने वाले पर्यटक पोर्ट ब्लेयर के आकर्षक पर्यटन स्थलों का भ्रमण कर यहाँ की सांस्कृतिक विरासत का आनंद ले सकेंगे। इससे जहां एक ओर पर्यटकों की यात्रा सुगम होगी वहीं पर्यटन को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/XseGVlyuDr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2021

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Home Minister visited Cellular Jail in Port Blair yesterday and paid tributes to freedom fighters. Shah also visited the cell in the Cellular Jail where the British had imprisoned Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Today, he will carry out an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Island, Shaheed Dweep Eco-tourism project, Swaraj Dweep water aerodrome and other development projects.

Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.

On Sunday, Shah will attend review meetings on the security and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

With agency inputs

