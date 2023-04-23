Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the third time as part of the investigation into an alleged insurance scam, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at Karnataka Roundtable organized by India Today.

He also noted that there was no relation between the CBI summons and Malik's allegations against the BJP-led government, according to the news agency ANI.

"According to my information, he has been called a second or third time. An investigation is underway, some new information or proof must have come to light and he has been called for the third time. There is no truth in this that he has been called for speaking against us," Shah said.

The minister further referred to Satyapal Malik's allegations against the bJP-led government and said he should be asked: "Why these things (have) come to mind after leaving us".

Speaking about the decision to appoint Satyapal Malik as Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Shah said that he worked in BJP for a long time and was also a former party vice president.

"A selection was made, sometimes this happens in politics...If someone keeps changing attitude, and form from time to time, what can we do, people should understand," he said.

Satyapal Malik on Friday said that he has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for giving clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

"CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J-K on April 27 or 28," he said when asked about the alleged insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance.

He had earlier alleged the involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in the matter.

Amit Shah also exuded confidence over BJP's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on May 10. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

(With ANI inputs)