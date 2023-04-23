‘No link between CBI summons and…’, Amit Shah reacts to ex J-K Guv Satyapal Malik's allegations2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:17 AM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday said that he has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for giving clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik has been called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the third time as part of the investigation into an alleged insurance scam, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at Karnataka Roundtable organized by India Today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×