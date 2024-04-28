Amit Shah gives ‘Modi guarantee’ on reservation, says BJP won’t allow anyone to abolish SC/ST/OBC quota
Amit Shah accused the Congress of delaying the Ram Mandir construction and praised PM Modi for fulfilling the temple's objective. He also addressed the issue of reservation, stating that BJP supports reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has heavily criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance. Shah, during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, called Congress a ‘factory of lies’. He also accused Akhilesh Yadav of finding families even in castes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message