Amit Shah greets Adityanath, BJP leaders for victory in local polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders for the party's victory in the elections to posts of block and district panchayat chiefs and said it happened due to people’s faith in the state government’s welfare programmes.

Adityanath said almost 85 per cent seats in the polls went in favour of the ruling BJP.

"This grand victory of @BJP4UP in the Uttar Pradesh block chief election is a result of the public's faith in the welfare policies of the Yogi government under the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," Shah said on Twitter.

"Congratulations to @myogiadityanath ji, @swatantrabjp ji and all the hardworking workers of the party on this victory," the Union home minister tweeted in Hindi.

Claiming an outstanding show by the BJP in the polls to the posts of block and district panchayat chiefs, Adityanath said almost 85 per cent seats went in favour of the BJP.

Terming the success an outcome of teamwork, the chief minister said the BJP and its allies bagged 635 of the 825 seats of block panchayat chief on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

