Amit Shah hits back at Opposition, says House cannot discuss SIR, it is in domain of EC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit back at the Opposition over the SIR and said that the House cannot discuss Special Intensive Revision as it falls under the domain of the Election Commission of India.

Shah claimed that the Opposition is ‘worried’ as people of the country do not vote for them and ‘SIR will delete names of illegal immigrants who back them’.

The Home Minister made the comments during a Lok Sabha discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists – with the SIR process currently underway in West Bengal, UP, among other states.

Amit Shah said that for two days, the government had asked the Opposition to postpone the discussion until after the next two sessions, but they refused. He explained the “No” was due to two reasons: first, the Opposition wanted to discuss SIR, which falls under the Election Commission, not the government, so it wasn’t appropriate for the House. Second, when the Opposition agreed to discuss electoral reforms instead, the government immediately agreed.

Amit Shah blamed the Opposition for creating a ruckus in Parliament for the first two days. The Home Minister countered that Parliament is the "biggest panchayat for discussions" and the BJP-NDA never runs away from it.

The Home Minister's address was repeatedly interrupted by Opposition members, triggering fiery exchanges between the treasury benches and the Opposition

SIR discussion in Lok Sabha The discussion on SIR began in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, which is being continued today. The exercise in 12 states and Union Territories currently being carried out by the Election Commission has been intensely criticised by the Opposition. A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.