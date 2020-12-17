Amit Shah holds meeting with Sitharaman, Goyal, Tomar at BJP headquarters

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests , Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

As on Thursday afternoon, the meeting was going on at the BJP head office here. It was also attended by the party's general secretaries CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Arun Singh among others.

The meeting was being held on the day the top court heard a plea related to the farmer's protests against the government's three new agriculture-related laws.

The Supreme Court has said that the ongoing farmers' protest can continue till it does not destroy property or endanger life.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who on Wednesday said that the matter must be handed over to a committee, told that the panel must have "independent members with knowledge of agriculture and hear both sides and give a report on what needs to be done".

"Centre and farmers have to talk. We are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give its side of the story," CJI Bobde said.

"The committee will give a finding, which should be followed. The protest can go on in the meanwhile," the CJI added.

He also suggested that the independent committee can have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union, and others as members.

Meanwhile, while hearing a series of petitions relating to the three farm laws and farmers' protests, CJI Bobde said that the national capital cannot be blocked.

