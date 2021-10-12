Gorkha issue: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has begun talks to find a solution to demands of Gorkhas, who have been asking for a separate state comprising eight districts of North Bengal

Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held tripartite talks with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region and the Government of West Bengal.

The Gorkha delegation was led by Darjeeling MP Shri Raju Bisht and highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region.

The Home Minister said the Centre was constantly making efforts to resolve issues related to the Gorkhas. He called for the second round of talks in the presence of the senior officials of the Government of West Bengal in November 2021.

The West Bengal Government has been specifically asked to send their senior officials for the next round of talks. The all-round development and prosperity of the Darjeeling hills, Terrai and Dooars region is the top most priority of the Modi Government, the MHA said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Member of Parliament from Alipurdwar John Barla, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Secretary Ministry of Tribal Affairs Anil Kumar Jha, and the Registrar General of India Dr. Vivek Joshi.

Principal Resident Commissioner of West Bengal Krishna Gupta and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present in the meeting.

On behalf of the Gurkhas, the delegation comprised of the Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, Kurseong MLA B.P. Bajgain, Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, GNLF Chief Mann Ghising, CPRM Chief R.B. Rai, GoRaNiMo Chief Dawa Pakhrin, ABGL Chief Pratap Khati and SuMuMo Chief Bikash Rai.

