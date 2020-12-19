Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is in Kolkata today on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of his party's affairs in the state ahead of the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.

Upon his arrival in Kolkata, Amit Shah took to Twitter saying, "I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

Reached Kolkata!

I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

কলকাতায় পৌঁছালাম।

কবিগুরু রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর, ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগর এবং শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখোপাধ্যায়ের মত মহামানবের এই পুণ্য ভূমিকে আমি শতকোটি প্রণাম জানাই pic.twitter.com/rEGSjc87Rk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 18, 2020

The Union Home Minister began his day paying tribute to Swami Vivekanand at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata.

"This the place where Vivekananda Ji was born. Vivekananda ji connected modernity and spirituality. He had said that if, for 50 years, everyone forgot their own gods and goddesses and prayed only to Bharat Mata, this nation would become aware. Exactly 50 years after that, India won independence," Amit Shah said.

"Swami Vivekananda took India's culture, vision and ethos to the world. After visiting his birthplace, I feel his ideals are still relevant in the present-day world. Rather, his ideals are more needed in the present times," Shah added.

View Full Image Amit Shah at the Ramakrishna Mission.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "Had the profound fortune of spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission & pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji. He was a great son of Mother India who devoted his life to National Resurgence. May his ideals continue to inspire us to transform India into a land of enlightened wisdom."

Amit Shah's itinerary for today

1) Shah will pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Mission at 10:15 am.

2) Next, at 12 pm, the top BJP leader will arrive at Siddheswari temple to offer puja.

3) At 12:05 pm, the Home Minister will be garlanding and paying tributes to Khudiram Bose's statue.

4) Following which, Shah will offer puja at Devi Mahamaya Temple at 12:45 pm.

5) Amit Shah will then arrive in Midnapore for a public meeting at 2 pm.

The Union Home Minister's visit comes amid high political drama and shifting loyalties in the state in the Trinamool Congress ahead of the assembly polls a few months from now.

Amit Shah is expected to welcome former Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP. The high profile former TMC leader might also bring along other party leaders.

Two more MLAs, Shilbhadra Dutta and Banasri Maity, had resigned from Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

Interestingly, Shah will address a public meeting today at Midnapore, scheduled for 2 pm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via