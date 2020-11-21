Amit Shah in Chennai to inaugurate development projects, meet TN BJP leaders

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has arrived in Chennai on Saturday for a two-day visit ahead of next year's assembly election.

Soon after Shah's arrival in the city, he was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, BJP State President L Murugan, and senior cabinet members.

After exiting the Chennai airport, Shah's car suddenly stopped and the BJP veteran got out of his vehicle, before walking a short distance, waving at scores of BJP and AIADMK workers who had gathered to receive him.

Accompanied by BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, and Murugan, with his security detail in tow, Shah warmly waved at the overjoyed supporters who had thronged the airport since the morning.

Shah thanked the metropolis for its love, saying it was "great" to be in Tamil Nadu.

The video of the Union Home Minsiter walking on the road, greeting supporters was tweeted by his official handle.

It is always great to be in Tamil Nadu. Thank you Chennai for this love and support. https://t.co/pxl5EaZ6on — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 21, 2020

Here's Shah's schedule

The top BJP leader paid floral tributes to MG Ramachandran and former chief minister, late Jayalalithaa at 4:30 pm.

View Full Image Shah, CM Palaniswami pay tribute to MGR and Jayalalitha at an event in Chennai. (ANI)

At 4:40 pm, Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹67,000 crore, including Phase 2 of Chennai Metrol Rail.

Schedule of public programmes of Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah in Tamil Nadu.



மத்திய உள்துறை அமைச்சர் திரு.அமித் ஷா அவர்களின் நிகழ்ச்சி நிரல் pic.twitter.com/kz9ISBsHcP — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) November 20, 2020

At 6 pm, Shah will meet office-bearers and district presidents of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The Home Minister is expected to discuss Tamil Nadu elections due in 2021.

Amit Shah's visit comes amid signs of strains in the ties between the BJP and its ally and Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK.

Reportedly, a crucial consultative meeting was held on 20 November, where the BJP showed its unwillingness to accept CM Palaniswami as the candidate for the top job in the Assembly election next year.

