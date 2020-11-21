Home >News >India >Amit Shah in Chennai to inaugurate development projects, meet TN BJP leaders
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves his supporters as he arrives in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves his supporters as he arrives in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI)

Amit Shah in Chennai to inaugurate development projects, meet TN BJP leaders

2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 05:08 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Top BJP leader Amit Shah's visit comes amid signs of strains in the ties between the BJP and its ally and Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK
  • Shah also paid floral tributes to MG Ramachandran and former chief minister late Jayalalithaa in Chennai

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has arrived in Chennai on Saturday for a two-day visit ahead of next year's assembly election.

Soon after Shah's arrival in the city, he was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, BJP State President L Murugan, and senior cabinet members.

After exiting the Chennai airport, Shah's car suddenly stopped and the BJP veteran got out of his vehicle, before walking a short distance, waving at scores of BJP and AIADMK workers who had gathered to receive him.

Accompanied by BJP National General Secretary and party in-charge of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi, and Murugan, with his security detail in tow, Shah warmly waved at the overjoyed supporters who had thronged the airport since the morning.

Shah thanked the metropolis for its love, saying it was "great" to be in Tamil Nadu.

The video of the Union Home Minsiter walking on the road, greeting supporters was tweeted by his official handle.

Here's Shah's schedule

The top BJP leader paid floral tributes to MG Ramachandran and former chief minister, late Jayalalithaa at 4:30 pm.

Shah, CM Palaniswami pay tribute to MGR and Jayalalitha at an event in Chennai.
View Full Image
Shah, CM Palaniswami pay tribute to MGR and Jayalalitha at an event in Chennai. (ANI)

At 4:40 pm, Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various development projects worth 67,000 crore, including Phase 2 of Chennai Metrol Rail.

At 6 pm, Shah will meet office-bearers and district presidents of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The Home Minister is expected to discuss Tamil Nadu elections due in 2021.

Amit Shah's visit comes amid signs of strains in the ties between the BJP and its ally and Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK.

Reportedly, a crucial consultative meeting was held on 20 November, where the BJP showed its unwillingness to accept CM Palaniswami as the candidate for the top job in the Assembly election next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout