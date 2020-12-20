Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah , who arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit, will visit the Viswa-Bharti University in Bolpur on Sunday.

On day 2 of Shah's visit to Bengal, the Union Home Minister will pay tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Shah will then leave for Birbhum district from the Kolkata city and participate in a non-government event at Viswa-Bharati University in Shantiniketan. He will also visit a few places inside the campus.

This will be followed by lunch at a Bengali folk singer's house in Birbhum's Shyambati.

Next, Shah is expected to carry out a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle, which will be followed by a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

Amit Shah's itinerary for today

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah will visit West Bengal every month and stay seven days a month during his visit.

Amit Shah welcomes Trinamool rebels

Earlier on Saturday, Shah visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata and paid tribute to him. He had also addressed a public meeting at Midnapore College Ground in Paschim Medinipur, where 11 MLAs, a member of Parliament and a former MP formally joined the BJP.

Shah welcomed former Trinamool Congress leader and Mamata's ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP.

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during yesterday's rally, Shah said that people are leaving Trinamool Congress because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of the TMC chief.

The Home Minister said, "By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in the party."

He added: "You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi. Give 5 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), we will make Bengal Sonar Bangla".

The Union Home Minister's visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal comes amid high political drama in the state in the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via