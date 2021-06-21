Amit Shah inaugurates 3 bridges, APMC office building in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated three bridges in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and an office building of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Kalol in Gandhinagar district.

Shah inaugurated the Vaishnodevi flyover, Khodiyar Container Depot flyover and a newly built railway overbridge at Chattral-Panser road.

He posted a tweet saying, "Inaugurated Vishnodevi and Khodiyar Container depot flyover and Panser railway over bridge, which will make commuting easy and people will benefit from it. I appreciate the work of the Gujarat government which has completed these developmental works on time under the leadership of Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in this coronavirus pandemic time."





Later, Shah went to inaugurate the APMC office building at Kalol, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The home minister met people and left Kalol APMC without giving a speech after the formal inauguration due to Covid pandemic.

Some people were invited to the APMC to participate in the programme. However, it was cancelled by Shah and only the office building inauguration was done.

"Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled this programme as it is not prudent to hold a gathering in the time of the coronavirus pandemic," said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who had accompanied Shah for the event.





आज गांधीनगर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में कृषि उपज मंडी समिति, कलोल के पुनर्निमित भवन का लोकार्पण किया। इससे क्षेत्र के किसानों को लाभ मिलेगा।



प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र व गुजरात सरकार हमारे किसानों के कल्याण व समृद्धि के लिए निरंतर समर्पित भाव से कार्य कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/mTOZHwv1hC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.