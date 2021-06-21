Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amit Shah inaugurates 3 bridges, APMC office building in Gujarat

Amit Shah inaugurates 3 bridges, APMC office building in Gujarat

Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani perform a ritual during the inauguration of the Kalol railway bridge, in Gandhinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 02:49 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Amit Shah inaugurated the Vaishnodevi flyover, Khodiyar Container Depot flyover and a railway overbridge at Chattral-Panser road
  • Shah also inaugurated the APMC office building at Kalol

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated three bridges in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and an office building of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Kalol in Gandhinagar district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated three bridges in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and an office building of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Kalol in Gandhinagar district.

Shah inaugurated the Vaishnodevi flyover, Khodiyar Container Depot flyover and a newly built railway overbridge at Chattral-Panser road.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Shah inaugurated the Vaishnodevi flyover, Khodiyar Container Depot flyover and a newly built railway overbridge at Chattral-Panser road.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He posted a tweet saying, "Inaugurated Vishnodevi and Khodiyar Container depot flyover and Panser railway over bridge, which will make commuting easy and people will benefit from it. I appreciate the work of the Gujarat government which has completed these developmental works on time under the leadership of Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in this coronavirus pandemic time."

Later, Shah went to inaugurate the APMC office building at Kalol, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The home minister met people and left Kalol APMC without giving a speech after the formal inauguration due to Covid pandemic.

Some people were invited to the APMC to participate in the programme. However, it was cancelled by Shah and only the office building inauguration was done.

"Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled this programme as it is not prudent to hold a gathering in the time of the coronavirus pandemic," said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who had accompanied Shah for the event.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!