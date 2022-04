Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the Indo-Pak border viewing point in Nada Bet in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The viewing point has been built on the lines of the Wagah-Atari border of Punjab.

I would like to tell BSF jawans that if the country is safe within the borders, is making progress, and is rapidly rising in its stature before the world, it's because you are thousands of kilometers away from your home & guarding the nation even while standing in scorching deserts: HM

The viewing point, which will be the first in the state, will be developed as a major tourist attraction, officials said. Shah will formally inaugurate Nadabet Indo-Pak border viewing point on Sunday, his office said in a communication. "To travel to Nadabet will be an opportunity for travellers to see the workings of an army post on the border of India," the website of Gujarat tourism, which is developing the project along with the Central government, informed.

Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the inauguration ceremony of the border viewing point on the India-Pakistan international boundary in Nadabet of Banaskantha district. CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders are also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/fYDgJQb1EX — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

"Some of the activities and sights that will interest travellers include the retreat ceremony where the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans put up a gallant show of marching with pride to end another day of guarding the borders. It will also have a weapons display and photo gallery with guns, tanks and other sophisticated devices that help in keeping the border and inland places secure on display," it added. A camel show will be presented for visitors as well, as per information available on the website. Hundreds of people visit the Wagah border in Punjab to witness the beating retreat ceremony. The idea to develop another border viewing point for tourists was mooted when Vijay Rupani was chief minister of Gujarat in 2018. It took three years for the state government to develop the point.

