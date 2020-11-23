Amit Shah inaugurates mobile RT-PCR lab for free Covid testing in Delhi

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah , inaugurated a mobile RT-PCR lab that could be used for Covid-19 testing in Delhi. The lab has been developed jointly by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and SpiceHealth.

With an aim to make Covid-19 testing more affordable and accessible, the test will be provided for free to the citizens of Delhi with ICMR bearing the cost of ₹499 for each test. With this and other labs that will soon be set up, the testing capacity in the national capital will be increased.

The results of the test will be available within six to eight hours of collection of the sample. This is unlike the availability of the test reports within 24 to 48 hours from collecting the sample for similar tests.

This mobile lab has been accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and also been approved by the ICMR.

In order to set up such testing facilities across the country, SpiceHealth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICMR with the first facility started in Delhi. In the coming days, more such testing labs are to be started in different parts of Delhi. The company plans to set up 10 labs in the first phase with each lab collecting up to 1,000 samples. The number of tests will slowly be increased to 3,000 per day, per lab.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, union health and family welfare minister, has also attended the inauguration. Chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh CEO of SpiceHealth, Avani Singh and the secretary DHR and director general of ICMR, Dr.Balram Bhargava have attended the inauguration, among others.

