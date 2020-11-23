Amit Shah inaugurates mobile RT-PCR lab for free Covid testing in Delhi

In order to set up such testing facilities across the country, SpiceHealth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICMR with the first facility started in Delhi. In the coming days, more such testing labs are to be started in different parts of Delhi. The company plans to set up 10 labs in the first phase with each lab collecting up to 1,000 samples. The number of tests will slowly be increased to 3,000 per day, per lab.