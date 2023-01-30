Amit Shah inaugurates SGML eye hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Amit Shah inaugurates SGML eye hospital in Madhya Pradesh1 min read . 05:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the SGML Eye Hospital in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the SGML Eye Hospital in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Virtually addressing the occasion, the minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary. He said that Bapu not only propagated India’s message of non-violence all over the world, but also established it.
Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided free health facilities up to Rs. 5 lakhs to 80 crore poor people of the country through Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “Ayushman Bharat Yojana is the first and the only example in the world that provides complete healthcare coverage of up to Rs.5 lakhs to 80 crore people."
He said that the number of medical colleges, MBBS seats and PG seats have increased as well. “The number of medical colleges has been increased from 387 to 596, the number of MBBS seats has been increased from 51,000 to 89,000 and the number of PG seats has been increased from 31,000 to 60,000 by the Government led by Prime Minister Modi."
The minister added that an increase of 55% in the number of colleges, one and a half times increase in the number of MBBS seats and doubling of MS and MD seats will immensely strengthen India’s health infrastructure.
Shah said that the government of India has established 22 new AIIMS, which will greatly benefit the poor. He congratulated the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan for starting medical education in Indian languages for the first time in the country. “By completely translating all the MBBS course into Hindi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has provided a new momentum to the Indian languages."
