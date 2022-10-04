Mobile data suspended in Jammu, Rajouri ahead of Amit Shah's rally

Mobile data suspended in Jammu, Rajouri ahead of Amit Shah's rally2 min read . 12:14 PM IST
- Home Minister Amit Shah is on his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government in August 2019
Jammu and Rajouri district will face temporary suspension of mobile data services ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. The Jammu district administration said that mobile internet has been temporarily suspended under fear of “services to be misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order", news agency ANI reported.
Jammu and Rajouri district will face temporary suspension of mobile data services ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. The Jammu district administration said that mobile internet has been temporarily suspended under fear of “services to be misused by anti-national elements, that may cause deterioration in public order", news agency ANI reported.
Home Minister Amit Shah is on his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government in August 2019. Shah on Monday met people from different communities including Gujjar-Bakarwal, Rajput, Pahari and Jammu Sikh Community.
Home Minister Amit Shah is on his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government in August 2019. Shah on Monday met people from different communities including Gujjar-Bakarwal, Rajput, Pahari and Jammu Sikh Community.
Shah is scheduled to later address a public meeting at Rajouri, which is around one-and-half hours away from the Vaishno Devi temple.
Shah is scheduled to later address a public meeting at Rajouri, which is around one-and-half hours away from the Vaishno Devi temple.
The Minister will further launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects at Convention Centre in Jammu.
The Minister will further launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects at Convention Centre in Jammu.
Shah will then hold a public meeting in Rajouri and offer prayers at the Raghunath Temple in Jammu.
Shah will then hold a public meeting in Rajouri and offer prayers at the Raghunath Temple in Jammu.
He will also inspect various developmental projects here before heading to the Kashmir valley.
He will also inspect various developmental projects here before heading to the Kashmir valley.
Later in the evening, the Home Minister will hold a number of crucial meetings including the ones regarding the security situation in the region.
Later in the evening, the Home Minister will hold a number of crucial meetings including the ones regarding the security situation in the region.
Amit Shah offered prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra on Tuesday morning. The Home Minister reached the Katra shrine via the Sanjhichatt Helipad. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Amit Shah offered prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra on Tuesday morning. The Home Minister reached the Katra shrine via the Sanjhichatt Helipad. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Before concluding his visit to the Union Territory, Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar on 5 October around 3.30 pm.
Before concluding his visit to the Union Territory, Shah will also launch and lay foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar on 5 October around 3.30 pm.
Various programmes have been scheduled to take place during his visit to the valley including the ones which will be held by communities like Bakarwal and Gujjars to honour Shah on behalf of the Modi government for working for the welfare of these communities.
Various programmes have been scheduled to take place during his visit to the valley including the ones which will be held by communities like Bakarwal and Gujjars to honour Shah on behalf of the Modi government for working for the welfare of these communities.
In a surprising move, the Modi government recently nominated Ghulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha. Ali joined BJP in 2008 and hails from the Gujjar tribe.
In a surprising move, the Modi government recently nominated Ghulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha. Ali joined BJP in 2008 and hails from the Gujjar tribe.
Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons department, Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence on Monday night in the union territory, said police. Police said that they are suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit behind the DG Prisons' murder.
Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons department, Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence on Monday night in the union territory, said police. Police said that they are suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit behind the DG Prisons' murder.