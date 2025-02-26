VIDEO | Amit Shah joins Mahashivratri celebration at Isha Foundation, Sadhguru lauds ‘reflection of what Sardar Patel…’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. At the event, Sadhguru lauded the Union Home Minister, asserting that the work of the BJP leader was a ‘reflection of what Sardar Patel did.’

“Since the Partition, many developments happened where the nation, though it was one nation on paper, in many ways there were parts of the country which were not really in control of the ruling dispensation. I have to say our present Home Minister... what's done is in some way a reflection of what Sardar Patel did at that time, once again stitching up the nation”, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was heard saying.

Addressing a gathering, Amit Shah extended his greetings on the occasion of the festival.

"I bow down at the feet of 'Aadiyogi'. I consider myself very fortunate to be here at the invitation of Sadguru ji. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Sadguru ji for this opportunity. Today, from Somnath to Kedarnath, from Pashupatinath to Rameswaram, and from Kashi to Coimbatore, the entire country is filled with Shiva's presence. Today, the Maha Kumbh is concluding in Prayagraj, and here, I am witnessing the Maha Kumbh of devotion." Amit Shah said.

"The place that you have built is not only a pilgrim site, but it is a place of yoga, sadhana, devotion, repentance and liberation...Isha Yoga Center has brought positivity to a lot of lives through yoga. This statue of Adiyogi makes us experience and identify the 112 ways to our spiritual journey. On visiting here, we get to know that the last destination of life is to attain 'Shivatva'. Isha Yoga Center has become a medium for connecting youth with almighty.", the Union Minister added.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar also joined the Mahashivratri celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation on February 26.

Earlier Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar met Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at his residence. DKS shared a post on his 'X' handle and informed about the meeting with Sadhguru.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Sadhguru JV today at my home office. He invited our family to attend a program to be held at Isha Yoga Center on the 26th of this month as part of Shivaratri. I am looking forward to participating in such a grand program filled with spiritual minds", Shivkumar wrote in his post on 'X'.

Union Minister Dr L Murugan also attended the celebrations.

Mahashivratri at Isha Foundation In a first, Sadhguru will be offering the midnight Mahamantra (Om Namah Shivaya) initiation, a chant that can bring ultimate well-being, a release said.

Sadhguru will also unveil a free meditation app, Miracle of the Mind, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation, it said.

The night will feature enthralling performances by renowned artists including Ajay-Atul, Muktidan Gadhvi, Paraox, CassMae, Sounds of Isha, Isha Samskriti, and multi-regional artists, in a 12-hour celebration.