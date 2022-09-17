Amit Shah kicks off ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

In his address, Shah said that on 15 August, 1947, the whole country was celebrating independence but not Hyderabad. For 13 months, this region tolerated the injustices and atrocities of the Nizam and when Sardar Patel initiated police action, Telangana became independent.Countless people like Komaram Bheem, Ramji Gond, Swami Ramanand Tirtha, M Chinnareddy, Narasimha Rao, Shaik Bandagi, KV Narasimha Rao, Vidyadhar Guru and Pandit Keshavrao Koratkar laid down their lives for freedom, Shah said as per the ministry’s statement.

