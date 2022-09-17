Amit Shah kicks off ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

Shah said the purpose of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day was to revive the history of the liberation struggle and the tales of countless martyrs from the region and to promote patriotism.
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union minister G Kishan Reddy attended the “Telangana Liberation Day" at Parade Ground in Hyderabad today, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
The home minister hoisted the national flag and reviewed the paramilitary forces‘ parade, officially kicking off the year-long Telangana-Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations in three states --Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
In his address, Shah said that on 15 August, 1947, the whole country was celebrating independence but not Hyderabad. For 13 months, this region tolerated the injustices and atrocities of the Nizam and when Sardar Patel initiated police action, Telangana became independent.Countless people like Komaram Bheem, Ramji Gond, Swami Ramanand Tirtha, M Chinnareddy, Narasimha Rao, Shaik Bandagi, KV Narasimha Rao, Vidyadhar Guru and Pandit Keshavrao Koratkar laid down their lives for freedom, Shah said as per the ministry’s statement.
Shah paid tribute to Anabheri Prabhakari Rao, Baddam Yella Reddy, Ravi Narayan Reddy, Burugula Ramakrishna Rao, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Digambarrao Bindu, Vamanrao Naik, Aa. Kree. Waghmare, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh B. Ramakrishna Rao, among others.
Shah said the purpose of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day was to revive the history of the liberation struggle and the tales of countless martyrs from the region and to promote patriotism.
He said the tradition of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day started by PM Modi today, will be celebrated with even greater fervour in the future to honour all freedom fighters who liberated Hyderabad.
