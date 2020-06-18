Amit Shah lays emphasis on a common strategy in Delhi-NCR to fight Covid-19

The Union Home Minister said that in order to control the virus, there is a need to test more and it is also necessary to identify and treat those who are diagnosed as positive. He said there is a need to work in a "Mission Mode". Shah said the expert committee under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog Member Dr. V.K. Paul has fixed a price of ₹2,400 for Covid-19 tests and if the price for such tests are higher in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, then the State Governments could decide to lower their prices after internal consultations. Shah also told the meeting that the committee also decided on rates for Covid-19 beds and treatment, and these rates could also be applied to hospitals in the NCR region after consultations.