Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 350 bedded ESIC hospital at Sanand

Shah reiterated Prime Minister’s three pronged holistic approach towards health infrastructure which includes, expansion of medical science infrastructure and human resources; bringing traditional Indian medicine like Ayush into the mainstream; and to expand the availability of expertise through the use of technology.
NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs & Cooperation Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a 350 bedded, upgradable up to 500 beds, ESIC Hospital in Sanand, Gujarat, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Monday.
The hospital will have an OPD, indoor facilities, X-ray, radiology, laboratory, operation theatre, obstetrics & gynaecology facilities, ICU and ultrasound among other modern facilities.
“Construction of the hospital spread over 9.5 acres would entail an expenditure of ₹500 crore," the ministry said.
It may be upgraded to 500 bedded hospital as per requirement. The hospital would look after 12 lakh employees and their families along with the villagers of Sanand, said the home minister.
The minister also inaugurated a flyover and a primary health centre in his parliamentary constituency in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. This six-lane flyover was inaugurated near Bhadaj village on SP Ring Road near Ahmedabad city, while the health centre was inaugurated in Virochannagar village of Sanand taluka.
Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday.
