Amit Shah lays wreath at Tanot Vijay Stambh in Jaisalmer; offers prayers at Tanot Mata Temple

The Tanot Mandir Complex Project is being taken up by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the Border Tourism Development Programme.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah, on the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, laid the foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Pujan of the Tanot Mandir Complex Project in Jaisalmer under the Border Tourism Development Programme, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah, on the second day of his visit to Rajasthan, laid the foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Pujan of the Tanot Mandir Complex Project in Jaisalmer under the Border Tourism Development Programme, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.
The minister paid homage on behalf of a grateful nation by paying homage at the ‘Tanot Vijay Stambh’ to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of our borders.
The minister paid homage on behalf of a grateful nation by paying homage at the ‘Tanot Vijay Stambh’ to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of our borders.
The Tanot Mandir Complex Project is being taken up by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the Border Tourism Development Programme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Tanot Mandir Complex Project is being taken up by the Union Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the Border Tourism Development Programme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development is reaching our border areas for the first time and as a result of the visionary initiative of border tourism, not only is the standard of living of people living in border areas rising, but also migration is stopping from the areas, which in turn in is resulting in strengthening of security in the area," the home ministry said in a statement.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development is reaching our border areas for the first time and as a result of the visionary initiative of border tourism, not only is the standard of living of people living in border areas rising, but also migration is stopping from the areas, which in turn in is resulting in strengthening of security in the area," the home ministry said in a statement.
In this direction, the union home minister laid the foundation stone of ₹17.67 crore Tanot Mandir Complex project under the Border Tourism Development Programme in Jaisalmer so that youth visiting Tanot Mata Temple will know about the valour and bravery of our soldiers" it added.
In this direction, the union home minister laid the foundation stone of ₹17.67 crore Tanot Mandir Complex project under the Border Tourism Development Programme in Jaisalmer so that youth visiting Tanot Mata Temple will know about the valour and bravery of our soldiers" it added.
“Under this project, a waiting room, amphitheatre, interpretation centre, room for children and several other facilities will be developed to promote tourism," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Under this project, a waiting room, amphitheatre, interpretation centre, room for children and several other facilities will be developed to promote tourism," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Union home minister on Saturday morning offered prayers at the Tanot Mata temple in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.
Union home minister on Saturday morning offered prayers at the Tanot Mata temple in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.
The historical Mateshwari Tanot Rai Temple of Jaisalmer has a wonderful history and it is believed that Tanot Maa gives strength to soldiers to fight against enemies and protects the country in war.
“In the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, many bomb shells were dropped by Pakistan on the Tanot Rai Mata temple complex, but none of the shells detonated by the miracle of Tanot Mata. Since 1965, the Border Security Force is looking after this temple. The Border Security Force operates the temple through trust," the Ministry of Home Affairs statement reads.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War, many bomb shells were dropped by Pakistan on the Tanot Rai Mata temple complex, but none of the shells detonated by the miracle of Tanot Mata. Since 1965, the Border Security Force is looking after this temple. The Border Security Force operates the temple through trust," the Ministry of Home Affairs statement reads.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“It is to be recalled that the union home minister had also visited the forward post on the Indo-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer on December 04, 2021, and interacted with BSF Jawans while getting first-hand information about activities there," the ministry added.
“It is to be recalled that the union home minister had also visited the forward post on the Indo-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer on December 04, 2021, and interacted with BSF Jawans while getting first-hand information about activities there," the ministry added.